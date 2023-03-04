Rhea Ripley reduces little girl to tears on WWE Smackdown

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan and made a young fan cry, who appeared to be a massive fan of the latter.

The Miracle Kid was off the blocks right away at the start of the match, hitting Ripley with a dropkick. The Nightmare soon took back control, sending Morgan face-first into the mat, followed by a boot to the head.

Rhea Ripley rolled out to ringside, and Morgan looked to capitalize with a tope suicida move. She didn't build enough momentum on that and seemed to botch it as she went through the ropes.

However, The Eradicator caught her from the ropes before the commercial. The former SmackDown Women's Champion went for the Oblivion finisher, but it was blocked. She then stopped Riptide by The Nightmare and headed to the top rope.

However, Ripley caught her mid-air, planted her former tag team partner with a powerbomb, followed it up with a Riptide, and locked Morgan in an Inverted Cloverleaf for the win.

After The Eradicator won, a small girl who appeared to be a fan of Liv Morgan was spotted crying over her defeat.

