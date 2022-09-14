Rhea Ripley uses iconic horror movie villain to illustrate her hold over WWE Superstar

WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley appears to have control over Dominik Mysterio and boasted about it recently on Twitter by referencing Freddy Krueger.

Ripley has been playing mind games with Dominik for weeks, and they have paid off for The Judgment Day as he betrayed Rey Mysterio and Edge at Clash at the Castle.

On this week's edition of RAW, Ripley was shown whispering something in Dominik's ear before the main event against The Rated R Superstar. The Nightmare was present at ringside throughout the clash, motivating and instigating him against the Hall of Famer. The bout ended in disqualification after The Judgment Day interfered.

She was also present throughout the young star's promo in a pre-recorded segment.

Following the events on RAW, Ripley took to Twitter earlier today to post a clip from the movie Nightmare on Elm Street. She referenced the iconic character of Freddy Krueger, hinting that she is in control of Rey Mysterio's son. Krueger is a puppet master in the clip, and it can be argued that The Nightmare is Dominik's master.

You can check out the tweet below:

The WWE Universe reacts to Rhea Ripley

Wrestling fans have reacted to Ripley's tweet, with one fan suggesting that she do the same to Matt Riddle. The Judgment Day unsuccessfully tried to recruit him to the group on the latest episode of RAW.

Another fan called Ripley the "puppeteer" for Judgment Day, and a member of the WWE Universe cropped The Nightmare's face over the popular horror villain.

Rhea Ripley hasn't wrestled in WWE since the June 6 edition of RAW. However, she has managed to garner massive attention due to her storyline with Dominik.

After their match, Mysterio bashed Edge with a steel chair several times before Finn Balor finished the brutal attack off with a Coup de Grace. It remains to be seen whether The Rated R Superstar will be present on next week's episode of RAW.

Do you think Rhea Ripley has complete control over Dominik? Let us know in the comments section below.

