Rhea Ripley shares reference to legendary stable on Twitter

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has taken to Twitter to share a video referencing legendary Attitude Era stable, D-Generation X.

Ripley has recently been working with Liv Morgan on WWE TV, embarking on another tag team run in the process. Before this, The Nightmare tagged alongside Nikki ASH, who betrayed her, creating a feud between the two. Ripley eventually defeated her in their subsequent singles feud and has been teaming up with Morgan ever since.

Ripley has now taken to Twitter to retweet a fan's video of her and Morgan making their entrance on RAW. In the clip, the two are seen in the ring, leaning through the ropes to pose for the fans.

But as Ripley poses, she breaks out a few of the iconic DX "crotch chops," usually accompanied by the words "suck it" during the group's heyday.

Though Rhea may have been likening herself and Morgan to Triple H and Shawn Michaels, she was also likely paying homage to the legendary duo.

Does Rhea Ripley have a match at WrestleMania 38?

In the past few years, Rhea Ripley has been no stranger to high-profile matches at the "Grandest Stage of Them All."

In her WrestleMania debut back in 2020, Ripley lost the NXT Championship against Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair in front of an empty WWE Performance Center. The following year, she defeated Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37.

This time, she and Morgan will be competing for the women's tag team titles. The bout will be a triple threat tag team match, also featuring the champions Queen Zelina and Carmella and the team of Naomi and Sasha Banks.

What do you think of Rhea Ripley's tweet? Could she and Liv Morgan become the female version of DX? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

