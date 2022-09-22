Rhea Ripley reflects on how much her career has changed over the past year

During the recent edition of WWE's The Bump, Rhea Ripley reflected on how much her career has changed since her debut.

The evolution of Ripley's career as of late has been fascinating to watch. Since joining The Judgment Day earlier this year, the former NXT women's champion has become more cold and ruthless on the WWE RAW roster. It's clear that The Nightmare's demeanor has changed throughout the course of the year.

The Judgment Day were guests on the latest episode WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When Rhea Ripley was asked what has changed for her in her WWE career over the past year, the former RAW Women's Champion believes that she's found more confidence in herself.

"Oh, immensely," Rhea Ripley said. "I feel like the main thing that's changed is my mental stability. Yeah, I'm definitely more confident in myself. I know what I want. And it's the same as what these boys want and that's why we're all on the same page. We don't really care who we have to go through to get to it. If you're on our side, you're on our side. That's cool. If you're not, we're gonna go through and that's the mentality that I have now and I think that's why I've changed so much."

What do Rhea Ripley's stablemates in The Judgment Day do in their spare time?

In a more light-hearted moment of the show, The Judgment Day was asked what they do in their spare time.

Finn Balor decided to answer by revealing that he and Damian Priest enjoy watching Instagram reels together of people who hurt themselves by falling down stairs or walking on glass.

"Me and [Damian] Priest like to watch Instagram reels together," Finn Balor revealed. "Normally of people getting hurt, falling over. Falling down stairs, people walking through glass. I like those ones."

What do you make of The Judgment Day's comments? Have you enjoyed watching Rhea Ripley's evolution over the past year? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

