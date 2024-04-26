Rhea Ripley refuses apology from male WWE star following insult; was furious

Rhea Ripley is one of the most well-known stars in WWE. She established herself as the top women's champion in the company before she was forced to vacate her title due to injury. Now, she has reacted after a fellow star apologized to her for his past behavior, but she's harshly turned him down.

Duke Hudson and Ripley are familiar with one another, but after WrestleMania 36, Hudson insulted her. He said that he always knew that she would fail, and that's exactly what happened. This was in response to her losing her title to Charlotte Flair, something no one thought would happen.

"I saw you going out there and falling flat on your face. I thought the pressure would be too much and with you representing NXT, you representing Australia, you would face. I know WrestleMania didn't go the way anyone thought it would, but you still failed. You still let everyone down."

Rhea Ripley told the WWE star to get out of her face on that occasion, understandably irate by his behavior. Hudson posted about it today and asked her to accept his apology for the horrible things he had said four years back.

"On this day 4 years ago… WOW. I can’t believe I said such horrible things to you @RheaRipley_WWE please accept my apology. I hope you know that’s not me anymore ✋🤚"

The Eradicator would not take it and decided to tell him directly. She rejected his apology and said, "Absolutely not."

Ripley is not one to forget, and the star made it clear too.

Rhea Ripley had a much better WrestleMania the past two years

While Rhea Ripley didn't enjoy her WrestleMania win for too long this year, thanks to her injury at the hands of Liv Morgan, both 2023 and 2024 went considerably better than 2020. Losing to Charlotte Flair then left her directionless about what was next.

However, in the last two years, she not only won, she did so by dominating and establishing herself as the top champion.

WrestleMania 39 was a form of revenge for 'Mania 36 in many ways, with her beating Charlotte Flair to win her title.

