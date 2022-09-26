Rhea Ripley replies to fan's joke about her and Buddy Matthews

Rhea Ripley recently replied to a fan on Twitter who posted a funny video regarding her and Buddy Matthews (FKA Murphy in WWE).

Rhea Ripley has grown to become one of Monday Night RAW's most prominent superstars. The former NXT Women's Champion is currently part of The Judgment Day, which has helped bring out a more ruthless side to her personality.

Rhea has been in a relationship with AEW star Buddy Matthews, and the couple occasionally posts videos of themselves exercising together in the gym.

A fan recently posted a funny clip on Twitter showing a person with Ripley's face edited on them working out intensely in the gym with Buddy looking on.

The AEW star quickly replied to the tweet, saying that the fan couldn't be more accurate if he tried.

"Couldn’t be more accurate if you tried!!"

You can check out the tweet below:

Rhea Ripley also wasted no time in joining this exchange with an emoji.

It looks like the 25-year-old Aussie star was able to break character and view the lighter side of things during this fun exchange.

Rhea Ripley's fans also joined in on the fun

The humorous exchange had fans of the RAW star in splits, with many pointing out Rhea's fitness abilities.

Check out some of the reactions below.

One fan posted a funny meme asking Murphy her treadmill speed.

Another fan stated that The Judgment Day's Rhea is laughing.

One member of the WWE universe thinks the former NXT UK Women's Champion is an absolute specimen.

Double Bag if necessary @BagStreetBully @RheaRipley_WWE



She is an absolute specimen. @SNM_Buddy Bruh I imagine rhea sprinting on the treadmill whi l e squatting 1000 lbs. Because why not?She is an absolute specimen. @RheaRipley_WWE @SNM_Buddy Bruh I imagine rhea sprinting on the treadmill whi l e squatting 1000 lbs. Because why not?She is an absolute specimen.

Jae💯🇲🇽 @MexicanoWarrior @BagStreetBully @RheaRipley_WWE @SNM_Buddy not even mark Henry can do that. what human can do that lmao @BagStreetBully @RheaRipley_WWE @SNM_Buddy not even mark Henry can do that. what human can do that lmao

Although Rhea Ripley has been actively involved in storylines on WWE programming, she is yet to step into the ring.

The Judgment Day member won a four-way match to become the #1 contender for RAW Women's Championship but was sidelined due to not being medically cleared to compete. Fans will have to wait eagerly to watch The Nightmare step back into the ring.

What is your take on Rhea's reaction to the fan's tweet? We would love to know your thoughts in the comments section.

