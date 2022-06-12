"Keep my name out your mouth" - Rhea Ripley responds to claims that she stole an actress' look

Rhea Ripley issued a series of tweets in response to claims that she ripped her current iconic look from another personality. Actress and musician Grace Rizzo, aka Thugmuffin, drew attention to her "scale of justice" tattoo and accused the WWE star of stealing the idea.

Rhea Ripley also has a similar design tattooed on her face, which is popularly known as the Libra star sign symbol. The former RAW Women's Champion reacted to Rizzo's allegations with a four-point statement.

Ripley didn't mince her words as she sent a strongly-worded message, as you can view below:

"1. This really isn't worth my time, but I'm bored. 2. I've drawn logos/ random things under my eye for a long time. 3. It's my group logo, plus in a Libra. It's scales, you don't own them. 4. I don't even know who tf you, so get over yourself and keep my name out your mouth," tweeted Rhea Ripley.

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE

2. I’ve drawn logos/ random things under my eye for a long time.

3. It’s my group logo, plus in a Libra. It’s scales, you don’t own them.

4. I don’t even know who tf you, so get over yourself and keep my name out your mouth. ⚖️ Thugmuffin_Official @thuggythemuffin #RheaRipley 🧐 #wwe y’all must’ve just seen me on tv and decided to rip my look. I’ve had this tattoo for three years y’all gave her the same tat/ look as me but don’t have her walk out to my music? #RheaRipley #wwe y’all must’ve just seen me on tv and decided to rip my look. I’ve had this tattoo for three years y’all gave her the same tat/ look as me but don’t have her walk out to my music? 😂🧐 https://t.co/tAKP60OTbW 1. This really isn’t worth my time, but I’m bored.2. I’ve drawn logos/ random things under my eye for a long time.3. It’s my group logo, plus in a Libra. It’s scales, you don’t own them.4. I don’t even know who tf you, so get over yourself and keep my name out your mouth. ⚖️ twitter.com/thuggythemuffi… 1. This really isn’t worth my time, but I’m bored.2. I’ve drawn logos/ random things under my eye for a long time.3. It’s my group logo, plus in a Libra. It’s scales, you don’t own them.4. I don’t even know who tf you, so get over yourself and keep my name out your mouth. ⚖️ twitter.com/thuggythemuffi…

The Australian superstar even posted a follow-up tweet in which she took a shot at Grace Rizzo's social media following.

"Thinking about calling someone out for "stealing" my look by having the same hair color or hair cut as me… 🤔 Who out there has more name value than me that I can call out? I really want it to scream 'I want more followers,'"added the WWE Superstar.

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE Thinking about calling someone out for “stealing” my look by having the same hair color or hair cut as me… 🤔

Who out there has more name value than me that I can call out? I really want it to scream “I want more followers”. Thinking about calling someone out for “stealing” my look by having the same hair color or hair cut as me… 🤔 Who out there has more name value than me that I can call out? I really want it to scream “I want more followers”.

Rhea Ripley was clearly in the mood for some explosive social media interactions, and several fans came out supporting the WWE RAW talent.

It's safe to say that Grace Rizzo has managed to grab the spotlight following Ripley's retaliation. In addition to making music, Rizzo can also be seen on the FX television show Mayans MC, where she portrays the character of "Jess."

Rhea Ripley is back at her menacing best since joining Judgment Day

The Judgment Day storyline is currently one of the most compelling angles in WWE. Ripley has been at the top of her game since being recruited to the faction by Edge.

However, the group underwent an unforeseen leadership change on RAW as Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest attacked Edge and ousted the Rated-R Superstar from the stable.

The surprising twist has added more intrigue to the developing narrative, and it will be interesting to see how it shapes Ripley's character moving forward.

A WWE Hall of Famer says he won't watch Ric Flair's last match in a Sportskeeda Exclusive here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far