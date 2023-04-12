Rhea Ripley responds to a fan with a three-word message after the latter uploads a video of her alongside Dominik Mysterio

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently sent out a message to a fan following Monday Night RAW.

On the most recent episode of the red brand, Judgment Day member Finn Balor faced Rey Mysterio in a singles match. Balor initially got the upper hand as he hit Rey with stomps, but eventually, Dominik Mysterio ran a distraction which allowed Finn to attack Rey with a Coupe De Grace, thus picking up the win.

During the match, both Dominik and The Eradicator were seen supporting their stablemate, Finn Balor, from the crowd. Taking to Twitter, a fan uploaded a video of the duo cheering for Balor.

"@RheaRipley_WWE and @DomMysterio35 acting like @FinnBalor proud parents #WrestleMania," wrote the fan.

Responding to the fan, Rhea Ripley took to social media to write:

"Mami & Papi."

Check out Rhea Ripley's tweet below:

Damian Priest opened up about his relationship with Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio

Judgment Day member Damian Priest recently opened up about his relationship with Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio.

While speaking in an interview on the Out of Character podcast, Priest mentioned that he has known Balor since his time at NXT and has a good bond with the latter.

“When I was in NXT, I was in a feud with Finn Balor, that’s when things started to click. Then on RAW, we had Judgment Day, and he was going to come in. We got to work together again, but instead of [being] on opposite sides, we were on the same side. There’s a connection and we understand each other whether we're against or with, it works. We have a chemistry that goes well and flows."

The Archer of Infamy further also added that he didn't have to put in the effort to create a bond with The Eradicator, as they were already good friends. Priest stated that he wasn't sure about bonding with Dominik, but with time the duo turned out to be best friends.

"Rhea, obviously, that was an easy one because we were always homies. Dom was actually the only one that I wasn't sure about because I didn't really know him that well. I knew him as Rey's kid, that’s it, and now we're best friends, which is awesome. Like, we're always together even when we're back home. When we're off the road, we're hanging out. So it's pretty neat that we've all gotten this close, and it's just not on camera. Off camera, we are probably even closer."

It would be interesting to see how WWE books Judgment Day in the near future.

