Rhea Ripley could retain her Women's World Championship in multi-women match at Crown Jewel 2023, says veteran (Exclusive)

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter firmly believes that Rhea Ripley will retain her Women's World Championship at Crown Jewel 2023, where she will be up against four challengers.

The Judgment Day member will defend her title against Zoey Stark, Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, and Raquel Rodriguez in a Fatal-5 Way Match at WWE Crown Jewel on November 4, 2023. It would arguably be the toughest challenge of Ripley's title reign yet, as she would not even have to be included in the match's finish to lose her gold.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter predicted that Rhea Ripley was in no danger of losing her Women's World Championship at Crown Jewel 2023. He also mentioned that apart from her superlative in-ring skills, The Eradicator was also great at character work.

"Rhea Ripley retains. Rhea Ripley, right now, has become my household name on RAW and SmackDown, and her skills, not just in the ring, her skills in the ring are really, really good, but her character skills on the mic and working with other wrestlers are totally, totally amazing," Bill Apter said. [6:33 - 6:57]

Teddy Long lavishes praise on Rhea Ripley

Former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long also heaped praise on Ripley, saying even outside of the ring, The Judgment Day member was a joyous person to be around. The WWE Hall of Famer also feels that Ripley could achieve global stardom down the line.

"I like her [Rhea Ripley] too, man. She's really, you know, been tremendous in the ring, man, and, I had a chance to meet her, too. Great attitude, man. Real, nice person, man. So she's gonna go a long way in this business, man, you know, God bless her," Teddy Long said. [6:58 - 7:12]

The Eradicator is arguably the biggest name in WWE's Women's division right now, and it does not look like she will lose her gold anytime soon.

