Rhea Ripley reveals why she didn't come out to help Dominik in his match at WrestleMania

Rhea Ripley got her WrestleMania moment this year when she beat Charlotte Flair for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. Her on-screen boyfriend, Dominik, was unable to get the same result, losing to his father earlier that night.

During Dominik Mysterio's match, members of The Judgment Day ran to the ring to distract his opponent. One member missing in action at the time was Rhea Ripley.

The Nightmare and Charlotte Flair put on one of the best matches in history at WrestleMania 39. The duo went back and forth with many high-impact moves and close calls. Ripley was able to clinch the win when she hit The Queen with a Riptide from the top rope.

After winning the bout, the newly crowned Champion was interviewed by BT Sport backstage. During the conversation, she was asked about her Dom Dom's match and whether she was able to get a glimpse of it. Ripley said that she didn't get a chance to watch his match.

"I didn't get to watch Dom Dom's match, otherwise I would have probably tried to go out there to save him. I was too busy in my own head, trying to get myself prepared for this massive match that I knew I was going to have with Charlotte Flair." [2:11 - 2:27]

What awaits Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley post-WrestleMania?

Even though Dominik Mysterio came up short against his father at WrestleMania, he had a grand entrance and put up a good fight. His fans may have little to worry about since a report stated that Triple H is a fan of the Ex-Con and has plans for him in the future.

As for Rhea Ripley, winning the WWE SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania against Charlotte Flair is one of her greatest moments in WWE. She is only 26 and has already become the Grand Slam Champion. The Nightmare has a lot of time to set more records in the company and elevate her career to new heights.

Will we see Dominik and Ripley together now that she is that WWE SmackDown Women's Champion? Let us know in the comments section below!

