Rhea Ripley reveals details of her school days while answering a fan's question

Rhea Ripley has garnered quite a fan following since her WWE debut. The best part about Mami is that she tries to keep her fans happy by interacting with them when possible. Ripley answered a fan's question about her school days in one such instance.

Rhea Ripley is in the midst of possibly the best run of her career. In the past year, the Eradicator of The Judgement Day became the iron woman of the Royal Rumble match, won the thirty-woman match, headlined WrestleMania, won the SmackDown Women's Championship, and is now the first Women's World Champion.

Rhea Ripley is quite active on social media and engages with her fans whenever possible. In one such instance, an Australian fan asked Mami whether she was in the yellow house when she was in school. Ripley replied to the fan's tweet sharing the house she was in.

How did Rhea Ripley become the first Women's World Champion?

Earlier this year, Ripley won the Royal Rumble match, booking her slot to challenge for the Women's Title at WrestleMania. Ripley challenged Charlotte Flair for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at the PLE, exacting revenge for what happened three years ago.

At WrestleMania earlier this year, Mami beat The Queen to win her first-ever SmackDown Women's Championship. Since then, Ripley has successfully defended her Title, holding on to it until earlier this week, when she was handed the Women's World Championship.

It seems like WWE is done with the SmackDown and RAW Women's Championships. Last week on SmackDown, Adam Pearce took away the RAW Women's Title from Asuka, giving her the Women's Universal Championship. At the same time, doing the same with Ripley in the opening segment on RAW.

