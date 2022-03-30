"True story" - Rhea Ripley reveals hilarious incident of her being 'stuck' to fellow WWE Superstar

Liv Morgan has revealed a hilarious incident in which her leg got stuck to Rhea Ripley's gear. In a recent interaction on Twitter, The Nightmare confirmed that the incident was true.

Taking to Twitter, Morgan commented on a wholesome video of her and Ripley where The Nightmare is seen carrying her tag team partner to the back. Morgan went on to claim that her leg was stuck to Ripley's pants while she was being carried.

"My leg got stuck on her pants after this"

In response to Morgan's tweet, her tag team partner commented with the following tweet:

"True story, legit stuck together"

WWE Hall of Famer Lita recently praised Rhea Ripley

During her appearance on 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, Lita praised Rhea Ripley. The Hall of Famer stated that the former RAW Women's Champion is one of her favorites at the moment.

"'She's my favorite person right now!" Let's play a little word association with @steveaustinBSR's next #BrokenSkullSessions guest, @AmyDumas," WWE tweeted.

Ripley will be teaming up with Liv Morgan at the upcoming WrestleMania 38 premium live event. Together, the pair will challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, which are currently held by Queen Zelina and Carmella.

The two teams will also be joined by the teams of Sasha Banks & Naomi and Natalya & Shayna Baszler at the Show of Shows. Queen Zelina and Carmella will be defending their women's tag team titles against the three other teams, in what promises to be an explosive Fatal Four-Way Match at the Showcase of the Immortals.

The duo of Morgan and Ripley only recently came together, a few weeks before WrestleMania. However, their goal will be to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships for the very first time.

