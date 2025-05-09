Rhea Ripley reveals horrible injury struggle in confession

Rhea Ripley has made a heartbreaking confession about her struggles with injuries recently. She talked about the issues she was facing.

Ripley has not had the best luck over the last year. She suffered a horrifying injury that meant that she had to go away for months. She had to give up her Women's World Championship. Mami then returned only to be betrayed by Dominik Mysterio, who sided with Liv Morgan against her. Rhea was also kicked out of the Judgment Day before being split from Damian Priest, as he had to go to SmackDown.

In an emotional message during her interview with Wide World of Sports, Rhea Ripley shared the hardships she's gone through. She also talked about the injuries that came back-to-back for her and how she had to work on them all. She had a grade-three AC sprain and spoke about how tough it had been,

"When you get injured, you learn a lot about yourself, and 2024 was not very kind to me. I did a grade three AC sprain and then finally came back from that, which was so tough, not being able to do things that I love like going to the gym or holding my dogs," she said.

Rhea Ripley talked about the mental struggles as well as dealing with the orbital bone she broke after that.

"It definitely was a mental struggle and also a physical struggle - training legs every single day was terrible, but I finally came back and I got to go for my world championship again and try and grab that back - but then I broke my orbital bone (eye socket)," Ripley continued. "It was just injuries flying left and right, but I learned a lot about myself in that I can pretty much overcome whatever is in my way, and that's such a strong thing to realise." [H/T Wide World of Sports]

It remains to be seen what happens, as Rhea Ripley is currently focusing on the Women's World Championship of IYO SKY.

