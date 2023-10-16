Rhea Ripley reveals the origin of her WWE name

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has revealed the origin of her in-ring name in a recent interview.

The Nightmare is quite possibly the most over female star in WWE today. She has accomplished quite a lot over a short period of time and is one of the biggest heels in WWE at the moment.

Rhea Ripley recently had a chat with "Allan & Carly" and was asked about the origins of her WWE moniker. Ripley revealed that her last name is based on the legendary horror movie character of Ellen Ripley.

"It actually doesn't have anything to do with that. But it's funny because every time I post a photo that's what people write, like, 'Rhea Ripped-Ly'. But I actually got it from the chick from Aliens. I looked up bada** female names and Rhea was the name of a goddess and Ripley was the chick from Aliens. I was like, 'They sound great together.'" [1:14-1:41]

Rhea Ripley on the origins of the 'Mami' moniker

The WWE Universe has been referring to Ripley as 'Mami' for quite some time now. Her relationship with Dominik Mysterio has been a wild ride from the beginning, and the 'Mami' catchphrase came into being around the same time.

Check out what Ripley said about the origins of the name while speaking on The Ringer with Pete Rosenberg:

“So me being the little menace that I am, I was like, you know what? I ordered an Eddie Guerrero shirt, the one that said, ‘I’m your Papi’, and I was like, I’m just gonna wear it and see what happens. I wore it and the internet exploded. People went wild. They started calling me Papi and all of that fun stuff. I sort of just kept running with it. Eventually, I was like, ‘Yo, we should make some more shirts’, but they were like, ‘Maybe we’ll change it in Mami’, so that’s where Mami came from. but that was the start of this whole wild ride with Dominik and the Mysterio family with the Judgment Day sort of thing.” [H/T Wrestling News]

Rhea Ripley is the current Women's World Champion on the RAW brand. She is quite excited to head over to Perth, Australia, in February 2024 for the WWE Elimination Chamber event.

It remains to be seen if she manages to keep the belt on her shoulder till the event comes around.

Drop your reactions to the origins of Rhea Ripley's in-ring name!

