Rhea Ripley reveals real reason why she's so angry at Bianca Belair

Rhea Ripley has explained her issues with Bianca Belair. The two stars have had multiple physical confrontations over the past few weeks.

Mami lost her Women's World Championship to IYO SKY on the March 3 episode of RAW after she and The EST of WWE got into a shoving contest. Last week, the former Judgment Day member interfered in Bianca and IYO's in-ring segment. In the latest episode of RAW, she interfered again during their contract signing, attacked both stars and signed her name on the contract.

Speaking to Sam Roberts on RAW Recap, Rhea Ripley said she's mad at Bianca Belair for being at ringside during her title defense instead of watching the match from backstage. She believes this cost her the Women's World Championship.

"I'm so sick and tired of people overstepping into my business. It's not your time yet. You shouldn't have been out there. It was my time, and it's IYO's time. You should've sat backstage, watched the TV like everyone else, waited for an outcome and then make your appearance and then get your 15 minutes of fame and you can come out and confront the winner, confront the challenger. Confront who you're gonna stand across the ring from at WrestleMania. That's when you come out. You don't sit out there clapping and being a little cheerleader," said Ripley. [24:42-25:12]

Rhea Ripley asked Adam Pearce on RAW to make the match a Triple Threat. The General Manager refused, despite her signature being on the contract. It'll be interesting to see how things transpire.

