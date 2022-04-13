Rhea Ripley reveals whether she would prefer working as a heel or a face

Rhea Ripley recently revealed where her preference lies in terms of working as a heel or a face.

Ever since making her debut on RAW in March 2021, The Nightmare has been working as a face. She won the RAW Women's Championship against Asuka at WrestleMania 37 and entered an intense feud with Charlotte Flair. Ripley is currently vying to become the women's tag team champion alongside Liv Morgan.

A recent post from the official BT Sports WWE Instagram handle saw the former RAW Women's Champion participate in a 'This or That' game. She was asked to share her preferences on premium live events, favorite wrestlers, and favorite brands, among others.

The Nightmare chose Money in the Bank over the Royal Rumble, entrance over attire, and Stone Cold Steve Austin over The Rock. When asked on whether she liked being a heel or a face, Ripley laughed and opted for the former.

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan are in pursuit of tag team gold

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan are all set to face Sasha Banks and Naomi for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship next week on RAW.

In an interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, Ripley talked about the bond and friendship between the two. The Nightmare also added that there are a lot of similarities between her and Morgan.

"We just talk about anything. Then she is also a horror movie buff, and so am I. We bond over that. She loves candles and makes candles. I love that. I don’t know as much about crystals and candles, but I do like them. We are similar in a lot of different ways," said Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley has also not refrained from showcasing her ambitions for LIV FOR BRUTALITY. When a tweet from WWE Australia asked what was next for the tag team, the former NXT Women's Champion replied, 'Gold.'

It remains to be seen whether LIV FOR BRUTALITY will be able to capture the tag team titles next week on RAW.

