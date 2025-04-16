Rhea Ripley reveals she will call The Rock for one reason

Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest and most popular WWE Superstars at the moment. She recently revealed the possibility of calling The Rock as a subtle burn toward a pop culture icon.
Ripley is set to challenge for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41, facing IYO SKY and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match. She's looking for redemption after SKY took her title away from her with some help from Belair.
As a promotion for WrestleMania, Mami appeared on Cold as Balls with Kevin Hart. They discussed a variety of topics about wrestling, from how she started in Australia to her feud with Liv Morgan.
Toward the end of the episode, Rhea Ripley took some shots at Hart. She nicknamed him "Small Man" before he cut a hilarious impromptu promo while holding the Women's World Championship. She was still the champion when the episode was filmed.
After the comedian finished his speech, he told Ripley that if she ever needs a partner, he'll be right there for her. She cut him off, saying:
"I'd call Dwayne, thanks. ... If you smell what The Rock is cooking." [From 14:32 - 14:44]
A stunned Kevin Hart was left speechless before Rhea Ripley burst out laughing. Hart then acknowledged that he understood why Ripley would choose The Final Boss over him.
For those not into movies, The Rock and Hart have teamed up for several blockbuster films over the years, such as Central Intelligence, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, Jumanji: The Next Level, and DC League of Super-Pets.
Rhea Ripley attended UFC 314 in Miami
In addition to her Cold as Balls appearance, Rhea Ripley represented WWE over the weekend when she attended UFC 314 in Miami, Florida. Ripley was with her husband and AEW star Buddy Matthews. She was also supporting fellow Australian Alexander Volkanovski, who faced Diego Lopes in the main event.
Ripley received a package from the UFC backstage, filled with several items such as trading cards, a hoodie, and a jersey. She was hyped when Volkanovski was declared the winner, becoming a two-time UFC Featherweight Champion.
WWE and UFC are under the same company, TKO Group Holdings, which is owned by Endeavor.