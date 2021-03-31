"I know how big a star she is going to be" - Rhea Ripley on her Royal Rumble moment with Bianca Belair

Rhea Ripley will be facing Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37 in a match that fans have been speculating on since her impressive performance in this year's Royal Rumble.

In the Royal Rumble, Rhea Ripley was the runner-up behind Bianca Belair, and now both women will have title matches at WrestleMania. The pair were the last two standing in the women's match after teaming up to eliminate Charlotte Flair.

It was a full-circle moment for the women involved in a three-way feud with The Queen of WWE back in NXT. Speaking of her Royal Rumble moment in a recent interview, Rhea Ripley said:

“That tied together our whole story, going back to our NXT match together in Portland. Then Charlotte came in for the WrestleMania match, and she knocked us both down. We never overcame Charlotte, until we both eliminated her in the Royal Rumble. That was a great moment, and then it came down to me and Bianca in the end.”

Rhea Ripley continued:

“Man, that was incredible. As it was happening, I could feel it. I knew it was going to be a fight. If you watch, I was so frustrated on the outside, but on the inside, I was so happy for Bianca. Bianca is someone I completely and fully respect. I know her story, what she’s been through, and I know how big a star she is going to be. She is going to be the face of the women’s division. I am so happy and thankful to share that moment with her.”

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair could both walk out of WrestleMania 37 as champions

Back in January, Bianca Belair won the Royal Rumble from the very early number three spot. She not only became Royal Rumble Iron Woman for two years in a row, but she also secured herself a WrestleMania 37 title match.

A few weeks later, the EST of WWE chose to challenge Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Rhea Ripley was the runner-up after an intense showdown. The Nightmare was announced as a call-up to RAW not long after her fantastic Royal Rumble performance. She finally made her debut a little over a week ago, and immediately challenged RAW Women's Champion Asuka.