Rhea Ripley's "ex" shares four-word message after winning her back

Rhea Ripley has been working alongside Dominik Mysterio over the past few months, which has meant that she has neglected her relationship with Cathy Kelley.

The two stars were once close friends, but now Kelley has been forced to watch on from the sidelines until WWE Fastlane when the two women were reunited.

Kelley shared the video of their reunion on TikTok and recently shared an interesting update on Twitter, where she noted that "the world is healing."

Rhea Ripley was present at Fastlane to watch Damian Priest and Finn Balor lose their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

It appears that Ripley was still in a good mood following the loss since she decided it was time to make up with Kelley.

The couple haven't made their relationship a part of storylines on RAW, but they have shared many videos together online and allowed fans to follow along with their story.

Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day are expected to be an integral part of WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley told Damian Priest that he wasn't to cash in his Money in the Bank contract at Fastlane, which would have been the best time for him to pick up his first World Championship.

It was also JD McDonagh who cost The Judgment Day their tag titles at Fastlane, which means that there will be a number of questions to answer on WWE RAW later tonight.

There could be some issues between several Judgment Day members after Fastlane, with many fans stating that they believe Damian Priest will quit the group tonight. It will be interesting to see how The Judgment Day can move forward after this past weekend.

Do you think The Judgment Day is set to split on RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.