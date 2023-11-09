Rhea Ripley's 'ex' turns her into a meme; WWE Women's World Champion reacts

WWE RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley recently reacted to a Cathy Kelley meme making the rounds on social media.

At the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, The Eradicator defended her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark. She is now set to face Stark in a one-on-one title match at Survivor Series on November 25, 2023.

Following Crown Jewel, some clips of superstars surfaced online where they were seen caressing a kitten in the backstage area. Taking to social media, WWE interviewer Cathy Kelley posted an edited photo of Ripley stroking the kitten as she photoshopped her face in place of the kitten's.

The Eradicator reacted to the hilarious meme made by Kelley with a 'laughing' emoji.

Check out a screengrab of Ripley's Instagram Story below:

Kelley and Ripley share an interesting relationship, as they often post pictures and videos with each other on social media. The Eradicator has previously called the popular interviewer her 'ex' on social media.

WWE Hall of Famer shared words of appreciation for Rhea Ripley

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson spoke about Rhea Ripley in a recent interview.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Torrie Wilson poured her heart out for The Eradicator. She highlighted how they have a lot of superstars in the company, but there was something very unique about Ripley.

Wilson added that although there were incredible personalities on the roster, such as Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair, Mami was the most remarkable star in the women's division.

"There's a lot of really good ones, but I'm obsessed with one right now – Rhea Ripley. Who isn't? She is such a bada**. I mean, they're all incredible. I've definitely gone through periods where I've been super obsessed with Charlotte and then super obsessed with Sasha Banks [and] Bianca [Belair]. They're all up there, right? But Rhea Ripley right now is just killing it." [05:32 – 06:05]

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has charted out for The Eradicator and The Judgment Day.

