Rhea Ripley's former Judgment Day partner reacts to her first anniversary with Buddy Matthews with a two-word message

Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews are celebrating their first anniversary. On social media, Ripley's former Judgment Day stablemate Damian Priest reacted by sending his best wishes.
Ripley and Priest were collectively known as The Terror Twins. They were members of The Judgment Day with Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh, before being betrayed by the rest of the faction in 2024. At SummerSlam, Mysterio left Ripley for Liv Morgan, and Balor cost Priest the World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther.
On Instagram, Priest reacted to Ripley and Matthews celebrating their first anniversary with a two-word message, wishing them on their special day.
"Happy anniversary!" Priest wrote.
Check out a screengrab of Priest's Instagram comment in the tweet below:
Damian Priest talked about winning the tag team titles with Rhea Ripley
Speaking on Casual Conversation with Classic, Priest claimed that he and Ripley could capture the tag team titles, while recalling The Terror Twins' win over Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan at Bash in Berlin. He said:
"Yeah, it's very possible. If they allow Rhea [Ripley] to be my partner for the World Tag Team Titles, that's 100% possible we can beat anybody. I just don't think... there's nobody right now in WWE that I feel like I can't stand toe-to-toe with and I know she [Rhea Ripley]) thinks the same way. So if you put us together in a team. I mean you saw how we wiped the floor with Dom and Liv. That was cake work. Now you put us against the Tag Team Champs, I am not saying it will be cake work but we will get it done. So that's on Pearce and the office people at the company to decide."
Priest and Ripley are currently signed to separate brands, with The Archer of Infamy being a part of SmackDown with The Eradicator being a part of RAW.
