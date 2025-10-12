Rhea Ripley's former partner sends heartwarming message to the former Women's Champion

Rhea Ripley has had a number of partnerships throughout her WWE career, but the most important was with former Judgment Day member Damian Priest.
The two stars are currently on opposite brands, but it seems that they are still close friends and he has managed to send her a message to celebrate her Birthday.
Ripley turned 29 yesterday and celebrated her Birthday by picking up the win at Crown Jewel over Asuka and Kairi Sane. She was also able to spend her Birthday in her home country with her family.
Priest even included an image of the two stars together, showing how much fun they once had when they were on the same brand, but WWE made the decision to split them up.
Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest are split across WWE brands
Damian Priest needs some backup at the moment since he was recently defeated by Aleister Black in their Last Man Standing match, and Zelina Vega arrived to help her husband pick up a huge win.
Priest was defeated by a Black Mass on SmackDown and it will be interesting to see who is available to help Priest now that he's alone and in need of some backup.
Rhea Ripley has her own issues on RAW at present since she and Iyo Sky were able to pick up the win in Australia, but now both women could be looking to challenge for the Women's Championship from Stephanie Vaquer.
Vaquer made it clear that she is now the woman to beat in WWE when she was able to pick up the win over Tiffany Stratton at Crown Jewel. Now that she is heading into WWE RAW tomorrow night as the Crown Jewel Champion, she could have a massive target on her back.
