Rhea Ripley's former partner sends heartwarming message to the former Women's Champion

Rhea Ripley has had a number of partnerships throughout her WWE career, but the most important was with former Judgment Day member Damian Priest.

Ad

The two stars are currently on opposite brands, but it seems that they are still close friends and he has managed to send her a message to celebrate her Birthday.

Ripley turned 29 yesterday and celebrated her Birthday by picking up the win at Crown Jewel over Asuka and Kairi Sane. She was also able to spend her Birthday in her home country with her family.

Damian Priest has sent her a message (image via WWE)

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Priest even included an image of the two stars together, showing how much fun they once had when they were on the same brand, but WWE made the decision to split them up.

Ad

Trending

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest are split across WWE brands

Damian Priest needs some backup at the moment since he was recently defeated by Aleister Black in their Last Man Standing match, and Zelina Vega arrived to help her husband pick up a huge win.

Priest was defeated by a Black Mass on SmackDown and it will be interesting to see who is available to help Priest now that he's alone and in need of some backup.

Ad

Rhea Ripley has her own issues on RAW at present since she and Iyo Sky were able to pick up the win in Australia, but now both women could be looking to challenge for the Women's Championship from Stephanie Vaquer.

Vaquer made it clear that she is now the woman to beat in WWE when she was able to pick up the win over Tiffany Stratton at Crown Jewel. Now that she is heading into WWE RAW tomorrow night as the Crown Jewel Champion, she could have a massive target on her back.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Marie Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences