Rhea Ripley's former rival wanted a massive showdown against Mami at WWE Clash at The Castle

WWE is gearing up for international events in France, Saudi Arabia, and Scotland in the coming months. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley's former rival, Piper Niven, had expressed her interest in facing Mami at Clash at The Castle 2024.

Clash at The Castle 2022 was a massive success for the Stamford-based promotion. The marquee premium live event will be held in Scotland this June. However, Rhea Ripley will most likely miss the event due to her unfortunate injury.

Ripley's former rival, Piper Niven, was seen at WWE World during WrestleMania weekend. Niven had a conversation with Gorilla Position, where she expressed her interest in facing Mami in Scotland. The duo were fierce rivals on NXT UK before heading to the States.

"Why not? (Main event against Rhea Ripley) I don't know if you know this, but Rhea and myself had some absolute bangers back in the day, and I think it's time to run it back," she said. (From 7:15 to 7:30)

Unfortunately, the injury will keep Mami out for months, and Niven has to find a new opponent for the upcoming event in June.

A new Women's World Champion will be crowned on WWE RAW!

Rhea Ripley solidified her reign as Women's World Champion at WrestleMania XL courtesy of a dominant win over Becky Lynch.

Unfortunately, the Australian superstar was forced to relinquish the title this week on WWE RAW, thanks to the injury she suffered during a brawl with Liv Morgan last week. The injury will keep Mami out for months.

However, the women's division cannot go further without a champion. Therefore, the company announced that a new Women's World Champion will be crowned in the coming week. It will be interesting to see which star seizes the moment and becomes the new champion.

