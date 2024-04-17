Rhea Ripley's injury is helping another WWE Superstar be a better heel, according to veteran (Exclusive)

According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, Rhea Ripley's recent injury segment is inadvertently helping WWE Superstar Liv Morgan.

The Eradicator recently appeared on RAW to announce that she would vacate her title due to an injury. This led to Liv Morgan coming out to taunt her, and the segment ended with Rhea trying to run in and attack Liv.

On this week's episode of Sportskeeda UnSKripted, veteran journalist Bill Apter pointed out that Rhea Ripley's segment would help Liv transition into a better heel.

"After she put the belt down and she said, you know, this is it. I have to go bye-bye into the sunset. Being a wrestling person and a journalist for so long, my first thing was, is this an angle? And I will tell you why. Because in my opinion, no matter how excellent everyone on the female roster is, if I am the person booking this, hottest person on the roster, there is no one there that can beat her. We can't put anyone in there to beat her. It has got to be like The Undertaker, undefeated, so to say... My take on this is this will make Liv Morgan even a better heel now, and she has gotta win the women's title. She's gotta be in this mix." [4:44 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen when Rhea Ripley will be back in action.

If you use quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

What makes Sting special? His first AEW opponent opens up RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Do you agree with Bill Apter? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback