Rhea Ripley's match sees disappointment; two stars do not return

Rhea Ripley's recent match ended in disappointment. This is because two stars didn't make their anticipated return.
Tonight on WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY were set to team up against Roxanne Perez and Giulia. This match was the main event of the show and had fans excited since there were rumors that Kairi Sane and Asuka could make their return. Kairi has been out of action since December 2024, while Asuka has been sidelined since Backlash 2024. The murmurs of the Damage CTRL members returning to action on RAW gained traction before RAW, with many thinking SKY would need some backup now that Dakota Kai is no longer with the company.
IYO and Rhea put on a hard fought battle against Roxanne Perez and Giulia tonight. They were able to pick up the win in the end. However, neither Kairi Sane nor Asuka made their presence felt tonight leaving fans disappointed.
IYO SKY and Rhea have been feuding with Giulia and Perez ever since the RAW following WrestleMania 41 when the heels ambushed the former and Stephanie Vaquer during their match. Ripley came out to make the save. When Rhea faced Roxanne the following week, Giulia got involved, and this time, the Women's World Champion came out to make the save.
It seems Ripley will now look to go after SKY and her women's title.