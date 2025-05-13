Rhea Ripley's match sees disappointment; two stars do not return

Rhea Ripley's recent match ended in disappointment. This is because two stars didn't make their anticipated return.

Ad

Tonight on WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY were set to team up against Roxanne Perez and Giulia. This match was the main event of the show and had fans excited since there were rumors that Kairi Sane and Asuka could make their return. Kairi has been out of action since December 2024, while Asuka has been sidelined since Backlash 2024. The murmurs of the Damage CTRL members returning to action on RAW gained traction before RAW, with many thinking SKY would need some backup now that Dakota Kai is no longer with the company.

Ad

Trending

IYO and Rhea put on a hard fought battle against Roxanne Perez and Giulia tonight. They were able to pick up the win in the end. However, neither Kairi Sane nor Asuka made their presence felt tonight leaving fans disappointed.

Expand Tweet

Ad

IYO SKY and Rhea have been feuding with Giulia and Perez ever since the RAW following WrestleMania 41 when the heels ambushed the former and Stephanie Vaquer during their match. Ripley came out to make the save. When Rhea faced Roxanne the following week, Giulia got involved, and this time, the Women's World Champion came out to make the save.

It seems Ripley will now look to go after SKY and her women's title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More