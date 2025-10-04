Rhea Ripley's new name officially confirmed by WWE

Rhea Ripley has become one of the most popular WWE Superstars at the age of just 28. Mami is known by many names among fans, with another one now getting added to the list.The Eradicator has had a rapid ascent to the top since signing with the global juggernaut in 2017. After spending a few years in NXT UK and NXT, the 28-year-old moved to the main roster in 2021. She has since become one of the biggest stars in the company and is one of the few names to have mainstream appeal, transcending the business beyond wrestling.Ripley has been known by various names during her illustrious career with WWE. She has recently been seen donning merchandise saying &quot;Rhea Bloody Ripley,&quot; which is now available on the company's official website, thus officially confirming another moniker for the popular star.Rhea Ripley will be in action at WWE Crown JewelWhile Rhea Ripley is one of the top names in WWE, she has not been a part of the World Title picture over the last few weeks. Mami is currently embroiled in a feud with The Kabuki Warriors and will team up with IYO SKY to face Asuka and Kairi Sane at Crown Jewel, which will take place in her home country of Australia.Rhea Ripley headlined the last premium live event that took place in Australia, where she defeated Nia Jax to retain the Women's World Championship. However, she is unlikely to be in the main event this time, as John Cena vs. AJ Styles or Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins is likely to close the show.Nonetheless, Mami's current storyline with the three Japanese stars has received huge praise from fans and critics alike. It is possible that she and SKY could remain a part of the tag team division for a while and even go after the Women's Tag Team Championship. However, they will have to get past The Kabuki Warriors first.