Rhea Ripley’s next challenger set to be decided in multi-person match on WWE RAW

A massive match has been announced for tonight's episode of WWE RAW to determine Rhea Ripley's next challenger for the Women's World Championship.

Ripley captured the SmackDown Women's Championship by defeating Charlotte Flair during Night One of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The belt was then rebranded to the Women's World Championship, and the 27-year-old is currently in the middle of a dominant title reign.

The Eradicator defended the title in a Fatal 5-Way match against Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Raquel Rodriguez at Crown Jewel this past Saturday night. Despite Baszler recently claiming that she won the match, Rhea Ripley was able to pick up the victory after connecting with the Riptide off of the top turnbuckle.

Ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW, the promotion has announced a huge match to determine the next superstar to challenge The Judgment Day member for the title. There will be a Women's Battle Royal during tonight's episode of the red brand in Pennsylvania, and the winner will earn a Women's World Championship match against Rhea Ripley in the future.

Ripley has overcome every challenge that has been put in front of her so far as Women's World Champion. It will be interesting to see which superstar emerges victorious during the Women's Battle Royal tonight on WWE RAW.

