Rhea Ripley's one-word reaction to Dominik Mysterio winning the North American Title again

Rhea Ripley has reacted to Dominik's big NXT North American Title win over Trick Williams.

Ripley wasn't happy one bit over Dominik losing the NXT North American Title to Trick Williams recently. She had arranged a rematch on tonight's edition of NXT, while warning that losing wasn't an option for Dominik.

Tonight, Dominik managed to defeat Williams, with some help from The Judgment Day again, thus becoming the NXT North American Champion once again. Rhea Ripley was elated over the win and took to Twitter to share her reaction:

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Mami had made it clear to Dominik that he had no choice but to defeat Williams on NXT to win back the title. She warned him that if he lost, he wouldn't be able to come back home to her.

Dominik was visibly nervous while Rhea Ripley was threatening him on RAW. Fortunately for him, the young gun somehow beat Trick Williams on NXT to become the new North American Champion, thus avoiding The Nightmare's wrath.

Now that Dominik is champion again, one wonders what's next for him on NXT. He has been quite impressive on NXT so far, but only time will tell how long his current reign lasts.

