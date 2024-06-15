Rhea Ripley's partner Buddy Matthews sends a message seemingly referencing Jade Cargill

Rhea Ripley's partner and former WWE Superstar, Buddy Matthews, took to social media to send a cryptic message seemingly aimed at Jade Cargill. Matthews currently works in AEW and is a part of the House of Black faction.

Cargill and Bianca Belair walked into Glasgow, Scotland as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. At the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event, they defended their title against the team of Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler and Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn in a Triple-Threat match. Scotland's Fyre and Dawn walked out as the new champions after pinning Baszler.

Meanwhile, Matthews sent a cryptic message on Twitter/X, seemingly referencing Cargill's makeup from Clash at the Castle: Scotland, which looked quite familiar to the House of Black makeup.

Check out Jade Cargill's makeup from Clash at the Castle: Scotland:

Matthews is a member of the House of the Black faction, alongside Aleister Black, Brody King, and Julia Hart.

Check out Matthews' tweet:

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at Backlash France by defeating The Kabuki Warriors. The victory also marked Cargill's first-ever championship victory in the Stamford-based company.

The now-former champions successfully defended the titles at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia against Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae. In their second televised title defense, they beat the team of Stark and Baszler by disqualification on Monday Night RAW.