Rhea Ripley's real-life best friend shares never-before-heard information about Dominik Mysterio

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio has received big praise from fellow superstar and current women's tag team champion Raquel Rodriguez.

Dominik is currently one of the biggest heels in pro wrestling. Some fans even go as far as to call him the most hated villain in the industry. His transformation from a bland babyface to a despised heel has been catalyzed since joining The Judgment and aligning with Rhea Ripley.

Raquel Rodriguez, who is best friends with Ripley in real life, recently had a chat with Billboard and shared an interesting bit of information about Dominik that fans have never heard before. The current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion revealed that Dominik Mysterio is a great freestyle rapper.

"He’s really good. I heard he does some freestyles sometime in the cars with the boys, and he goes in-between Spanish and English, so it’s really, really good."

Dominik Mysterio is focused on making it big in WWE

The past year or so has been quite a ride for Dominik Mysterio on the main roster. He has firmly established himself as a top heel on WWE TV over the past few months.

Dominik faced his father, Rey Mysterio, at WrestleMania 39 in a losing effort. Later he commented that the match had a lot of symbolism and that he was happy with how it turned out.

“I feel like I’m my own worst enemy. I critique my matches as strictly as I possibly can, even up to the littlest movements. But for me, I’m very happy with the match and how it turned out. There is so much that went into it, especially with the whole outfit having hints of ‘97 Halloween Havoc and having Eddie [Guerrero’s] design on the sides. It was just all about symbolising the history and the culture of wrestling and what we’ve done and how much blood, sweat and tears those two generational families have put into it.” [H/T Yahoo]

Dominik is currently having the time of his life as a member of The Judgment Day. His on-screen partner Rhea Ripley has been posting romantic messages for the young gun one after the other on Twitter lately. It would be interesting to see what The Nightmare has to say in response to Raquel praising Dom.

