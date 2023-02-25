Rhea Ripley's real-life boyfriend introduces 'Real Papi' claim after WWE SmackDown

Rhea Ripley crossed paths with WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair on the blue brand this week, and The Queen brought up her real-life partner to gain the upper hand in the segment.

We saw Dominik interrupt Charlotte's promo and claim the champion is jealous of his relationship with Rhea Ripley. The two superstars engaged in a war of words when Charlotte picked a clever way to shut down "Ex-Con" Dom.

The SmackDown Women's Champion referred to her husband and AEW Superstar Andrade El Idolo and said she had a "real Latino man at home who calls her Mami in a thick accent."

Luigi @LuigiWrestling Cómo se pone el público cuando Charlotte Flair hace esa referencia a Andrade. #SmackDown Cómo se pone el público cuando Charlotte Flair hace esa referencia a Andrade. #SmackDown https://t.co/MvMVVHV7zN

Soon after the segment, Rhea Ripley's partner and AEW Superstar Buddy Matthews took to Twitter to make an interesting claim. He stated that Mami, a.k.a. Rhea Ripley has a "Real Papi."

"Mami has a Real Papi also!," wrote Buddy Matthews in his tweet.

Buddy Matthews @SNM_Buddy Mami has a Real Papi also! Mami has a Real Papi also! 😉

WWE built up to a confrontation between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair all week after the Elimination Chamber. However, the Royal Rumble winner did not engage in a promo war with The Queen to kickstart her WrestleMania feud.

Instead, Ripley only walked out to protect Dominik when Charlotte Flair threatened to attack him for insulting her father, Ric Flair.

WWE's reported plans for The Judgment Day in the coming months

Latest backstage reports suggest that WWE is reportedly planning to move The Judgment Day to SmackDown, potentially after WrestleMania. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik, and Rhea Ripley could all be on the blue brand, especially if Ripley dethroned Charlotte Flair in her SmackDown Women's Championship match.

Rohan @Rohan5640

#WWEChamber

Edge's eternal rivalry with Judgment Day can only have one more chapter, the last. That Hell in a Cell against Finn Bálor at WrestleMania. Edge's eternal rivalry with Judgment Day can only have one more chapter, the last. That Hell in a Cell against Finn Bálor at WrestleMania.#WWEChamberhttps://t.co/MHR6wbVXqn

Reports further claim that The Judgment Day could involve a feud with Legado Del Fantasma on SmackDown. Santos Escobar has established a good bond with Rey Mysterio over the last few weeks, as both superstars have shown each other mutual respect. This has irked Dominik, who continues to torment his father.

Santos Escobar has repeatedly demanded that Dominik show respect to his father, Rey Mysterio. The growing tension between the two stars could lead to a feud between their factions on SmackDown.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes