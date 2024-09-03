Rhea Ripley's severe injury sees Liv Morgan react; she sends her a message about the championship

Rhea Ripley was hurt this week on WWE. The star suffered a severe injury, and Liv Morgan has reacted to it.

Ripley opened RAW tonight, making it clear that she was delighted about what happened at Bash in Berlin. Talking about their Mixed Tag Team match win, Ripley made it clear that she was now ready for what was next, and that was getting back the Women's World Championship.

Tonight was the 100th day of Liv Morgan's reign as champion, and she was unwilling to let it go. She ensured her reign might be more secure in the coming days. With Dominik Mysterio, there was an attack on Rhea Ripley, during which the star fell with her leg tied up in the ropes. Her entire weight was on that one leg, and she ended up getting badly hurt.

Backstage, she had to be supported by a crutch after being very aggressive toward medical personnel who were attempting to help her. Her foot is far from fine, and Liv Morgan has reacted. The star celebrated the 100th day of her reign and accepted Rhea Ripley's challenge on the condition that she could make it to the match with her injury.

Fans will have to wait for further updates about the injury.

