Rhea Ripley's sister Calista Bennett had a heartfelt reaction to the WWE Superstar's post about her on Instagram.

The Nightmare is one of the most popular superstars on the WWE roster today. She regularly shares stuff about her professional and personal life on her official Instagram handle.

Rhea Ripley recently posted a picture with her sister, Calista Bennett, on her Instagram handle.

Here's what she wrote in her wholesome post:

"Life is unpredictable and time goes too quickly. It’s been hard growing up away from this muppet… Watching the highs and the lows from a far will always be a struggle. Please show my sis a bit of love in the comments, she needs a little support ❤️"

Several WWE Superstars and fans chimed in and sent love to Ripley's sister. Shortly after, Calista Bennett took to her Instagram stories and shared a reaction to her sister's post.

Check it out below:

Rhea Ripley is quite possibly the most over female star in WWE today

2023 is seemingly Ripley's most successful year in WWE to date. She has consistently been doing the best work of her career as a heel and a member of The Judgment Day.

She also won this year's Women's Royal Rumble match and went on to have a classic with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. The Eradicator defeated The Queen to win the SmackDown Women's title at The Show of Shows.

Rhea Ripley is currently in England as WWE Money in The Bank 2023 is almost on the horizon. She will accompany Dominik Mysterio to the ring for his much-anticipated match against Cody Rhodes at the event.

Rhodes will be looking to make quick work of Dominik at Money in The Bank, but he will certainly have to keep an eye on Ripley throughout the bout.

Share your reactions to Calista's heartfelt reaction to Ripley's Instagram post!

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes