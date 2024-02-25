Rhea Ripley's sister sends a three-word message after her massive win at Elimination Chamber: Perth

Rhea Ripley's sister has shared a heartfelt post following The Nightmare's big victory at Elimination Chamber: Perth.

Ripley took on Nia Jax in a Women's World Title match in the main event of Elimination Chamber: Perth. She defeated Jax to retain her gold and was showered with a massive chorus of cheers. The Nightmare's family, including her sister, were in attendance to see her compete in what was arguably the biggest match of her career.

Shortly after Rhea Ripley's win, her sister shared a backstage photo with a wholesome message on her Instagram Story. Check it out below:

"Well that happened," she wrote.

Rhea Ripley's reaction to her big win in Perth

Ripley was on cloud nine after defeating Jax in her home country. She spoke with Byron Saxton soon after and shared her thoughts on the massive win. Check out her comments below:

“It’s hard to put into words how special this is, to be honest. I’m still so taken back by the crowd reaction, actually seeing my family out there, and to be completely honest, at the very end, when I had that extra time to myself, I let that fully sink in."

Ripley described competing in Perth, Australia, as an 'awesome' moment:

"It’s funny because I had a weird flashback over my last match here in Australia. And I defended my title then. I left champion because Mami’s always on top, you know, but I remember sitting in the middle of the ring, and soaking it all in, and soaking up the ring, and letting them in and letting them affect me in a way that I don’t really try and let them affect me. And I did the same thing tonight without even meaning to. It was a raw, awesome moment for me. It really was.”

Ripley will now face another huge challenge. Becky Lynch won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match at last night's event, securing a Women's World Title shot at WrestleMania XL. The Nightmare and Lynch will face off in a blockbuster bout at The Show of Shows.

