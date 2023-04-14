The Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley is on cloud nine ever since she won the SmackDown Women's title from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

The Nightmare is quite active on her official Twitter handle and regularly interacts with her fans.

Rhea Ripley posted a heartbreak emoji in her latest tweet, leaving fans concerned over the possible reason behind the post.

Here's her post:

Check out some of the most notable reactions that her tweet received:

Zathen zelenak @Zathen3 @RheaRipley_WWE Yeah I agree with every single person in the comments what is wrong? @RheaRipley_WWE Yeah I agree with every single person in the comments what is wrong?

§avage🙃 @savagebackup2 @RheaRipley_WWE Whatever ur going thru Demi we're all here for you, this is the Clif side of me reaching out @RheaRipley_WWE Whatever ur going thru Demi we're all here for you, this is the Clif side of me reaching out❤️

paige alana @alanagraphics @RheaRipley_WWE If you ever need to talk to someone that has no idea what’s going on let me know. I’ve gotchu. Hope you’re ok love. @RheaRipley_WWE If you ever need to talk to someone that has no idea what’s going on let me know. I’ve gotchu. Hope you’re ok love.

Rhea Ripley has the utmost love and admiration for her ardent fans

The Eradicator is one of WWE's top names at the moment. She has already carved a Hall of Fame career for herself in a short span of time. Ripley boasts a massive fan following across top social media handles like TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter.

Here's what she had to say about working up the fans with her character work on WWE TV:

"A lot, I guess! I mean, I relish in it, I really do. I enjoy every second – especially knowing how worked up everyone’s gonna be about it. That just drives me to being more of a menace in a way! [laughs] But yeah, I love what I do, I am enjoying it," Ripley said. [H/T Metro]

Ripley is currently 26 years old and has a long road ahead of her as a WWE Superstar. She is bound to become an even bigger name in the coming years.

Rhea Ripley has won singles Women's titles on RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and NXT UK. It remains to be seen how far she can go on WWE's main roster in the distant future.

As for her tweet, there's no update yet from The Nightmare as to why she posted the heartbreak emoji. We'll share more updates as and when they come up.

What do you think could be the reason behind Ripley's cryptic tweet? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

