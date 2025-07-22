  • home icon
Rhea Ripley saves current rival after brawl erupts on WWE RAW; lays out four superstars

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jul 22, 2025 03:42 GMT
Rhea Ripley made the save (Image via WWE.com)
Rhea Ripley made the save (Image via WWE.com)

Rhea Ripley came to the aid of IYO SKY on the latest episode of WWE RAW, even though they're technically rivals. A brawl erupted after the latter's match against Stephanie Vaquer, which included Naomi and The Secret Hervice.

Rhea Ripley and The Genius of the Sky faced each other at Evolution, but none of them walked out with the Women's World Championship, as Naomi successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract. All three stars are set to collide for the title at SummerSlam.

La Primera won the women's battle royal at Evolution, which means she will face the winner at WWE Clash in Paris. She's been involved in a storyline with Secret Hervice since last week, and even defeated Alba Fyre on SmackDown this past Friday.

During a backstage segment on RAW, IYO SKY challenged Stephanie Vaquer to a match, but the bout was called off after Chelsea Green interfered. She blindsided The Dark Angel, and her allies Alba Fyre and Piper Niven joined in the attack. Vaquer and IYO teamed up to take on the heels.

Naomi came out and attacked IYO SKY. Rhea Ripley showed up and wiped out Piper and Alba at ringside before slamming Naomi face-first into the mat. She then hit Chelsea Green with a Riptide.

Edited by Israel Lutete
