Rhea Ripley says she "can't wait" to see Dominik Mysterio in a striped shirt; match proposed for upcoming event

Rhea Ripley has shared that she cannot wait to see her on-screen boyfriend Dominik Mysterio wearing a referee shirt in a match that they proposed.

Dirty Dom is the current NXT North American Champion, and he's been appearing on the developmental brand on a regular basis since he won the title. Last Tuesday night, he and The Eradicator collided with Dragon Lee and Lyra Valkyria in a mixed tag team match, which they lost.

During NXT this week, The Judgment Day members responded to Mustafa Ali and Dragon Lee wanting to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship in a video. Rhea Ripley said her Latino Heat is in high demand, and she doesn't like to share.

Dom then responded by saying that he belonged to "Mami." He added that Dragon Lee and Mustafa Ali should face each other in a Number One Contender's match, and he'll face the winner at No Mercy.

He also suggested that there has to be a winner, so he'll be the special guest referee for the bout. This led to Rhea Ripley saying that she couldn't wait to see Dominik Mysterio in a striped shirt.

It remains to be seen who will challenge Mysterio at No Mercy.

Who do you think will dethrone Dominik for the title? Sound off in the comments section below!

