Rhea Ripley says that currently injured WWE Superstar is her kryptonite

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has surprisingly revealed which current WWE Superstar is her kryptonite.

Ever since Charlotte Flair joined WWE, she has had big shoes to fill being Ric Flair's daughter. However, she has managed to live up to the hype and has surpassed all expectations. She was on track to beat her father's record until a serious knee injury derailed her for the time being.

The Queen started 2023 with a bang by being the SmackDown Women's Champion. She held the title until WrestleMania 39 Night 1 when she was beaten by Rhea Ripley.

On today's WWE 2024 Preview Special, Rhea was interviewed where she revealed that her WrestleMania 39 encounter with Charlotte Flair was one of her favorite matches. She also mentioned that Flair was her kryptonite.

“I take a lot of pride in that. To me, that is one of my favourite matches that I have been a part of. Every time Charlotte [Flair] and I have stepped into that ring together, we make magic. We clashed to a point that I don’t know who is gonna come out on top because we leave everything we have in that ring and it’s real special to find someone that you have that connection with in the ring and she’s definitely my kryptonite, she’s my number one challenger, she’s the person that I’m going to be fighting for the rest of my career until one of us is gone," said Ripley. [4:30 - 5:09]

Rhea Ripley opened up on her WrestleMania 36 clash with Charlotte Flair

WrestleMania 39 wasn't the first time that these two women squared off against each other. They previously faced each other at WrestleMania 36 when The Queen challenged and defeated Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship.

During the same interview, Rhea Ripley spoke about her 'Mania 36 clash and how it felt to regain everything she lost at The Show of Shows last year.

"At that WrestleMania [36], when she was going for my NXT Women’s Championship. That being my first WrestleMania, it being in a pandemic so there was no people in the crowd, not having my family there, wanting to step into the ring with Charlotte for many, many years and losing my NXT Women’s Championship. I sort of got all of that back going into WrestleMania 39. I had the crowd, I had my family, I had Charlotte across the ring from me and I took her Championship exactly what I said I was going to do. So, everything about that night was so extremely special to me.” [5:25 - 6:01]

Clearly, these two women are not done with each other, and we may get another epic encounter between these two megastars.

