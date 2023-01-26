The Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley has been quite popular with RAW fans of late.

She will be seen at the Royal Rumble and is one of the favorites to win the Women's Rumble.

Ripley recently revealed that she wouldn't mind sharing the ring with Beth Phoenix and Rey Mysterio.

The Eradicator has been involved in an angle with both WWE Legends as part of The Judgment Day. She and her stablemates forced The Master of the 619 to move to SmackDown after his son Dominik joined the heelish group.

At Extreme Rules last year, the former RAW Women's Champion hit The Glamazon with brass knuckles and a con-chair-to during Finn Balor's I Quit match against Edge.

Speaking to Hindustan Times in a recent interview, Rhea Ripley stated that she would love to face Beth Phoenix in a match after the latter makes her return.

"I would love to step in the ring with Beth Phoenix if she were to come back after I put her out. If she makes her way back into the WWE and back into the ring, I would love to step in the ring with her and have a match and put her out again," said Ripley.

Rhea added that she would also be interested in wrestling Rey Mysterio in WWE:

"But apart from her, I'm always down to throw Rey Mysterio around as well. I'm down for it. We'll see if it gets booked that way. We'll see if he's down for it. But if he's not, that means he's a little bit of a chicken, doesn't it?” she concluded.

Could we see Rhea Ripley compete in the Men's Royal Rumble match?

Since joining The Judgment Day, The Eradicator has been involved in a physical confrontation with several of the men.

Ripley had an intergender match several weeks ago on RAW against Akira Tozawa, which she ended up winning. If she is unsuccessful in the Women's Rumble, she could do what Nia Jax did in 2019 and enter the men's match.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Rhea Ripley said she would love to compete in the men's Royal Rumble match. It'll be interesting to see whether that happens at the event and who the winner will be.

Would you like to see a match between Rhea and Rey Mysterio? Sound off in the comments below!

