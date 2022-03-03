×
Rhea Ripley details her desire to face WWE Hall of Famer

Rhea Ripley is a former RAW Women's Champion
Saunak Nag
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Mar 03, 2022 01:10 AM IST
Former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley has stated that she would like to step into the ring with WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

Ripley recently received high praise on Twitter from the icon. Both stars recently competed at the Elimination Chamber premium live event. Lita challenged Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship, while Rhea Ripley was in the Women's Chamber match.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion appeared on WWE’s The Bump and explained that Lita is one of the nicest human beings in the wrestling industry. She also highlighted that she appreciates the humble nature of the former Women's Champion.

''Lita is one of the nicest people I have met in this business,'' said Ripley. ''She is so humble, especially for all of the things she has accomplished and done in her career, and it is so wild to even think that she could say these nice things about me because I feel like I have not done as much as her but she is always praising me and I do appreciate it. It makes me feel very special. I would love to step in the ring with Lita.''
Rhea Ripley names her dream WrestleMania opponent

Rhea Ripley said she would like to face WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix at WrestleMania.

In a recent interview with Mark Andrews on his podcast, My Love Letter to Wrestling, Ripley went on to detail that she would like that particular edition of WrestleMania to take place in Adelaide, Australia as it is her hometown.

"I mean I would love to do it in Adelaide, but I feel like it would be the smallest WrestleMania crowd ever," Ripley said. "Yeah. Like I love Adelaide as it's my home but it's definitely like smaller and it's not really like touristy as much as like Melbourne and Sydney is and also like every time WWE would come to Australia, they would skip Adelaide because no one would rock up to the shows." (20:56 to 21:17)
Would you like to see Ripley face Lita? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please give H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Brandon Nell
