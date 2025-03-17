Rhea Ripley seemingly secures her WrestleMania 41 match

Rhea Ripley went from having no direction at WrestleMania to seemingly wiggling her way into a marquee match. In an exceptional twist on RAW, Ripley seemingly confirmed her WrestleMania 41 match.

The contract signing hosted by Adam Pearce this week on RAW was meant to make the Women's World Championship match between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair official. Up to a point, the contract signing was peaceful and it was actually one of the more normal ones fans have seen. As those aware may know, contract signings in WWE don't always go according to plan.

After IYO SKY and Bianca Belair signed the contract, Rhea Ripley came out and it led to a moment where Ripley powerbombed Belair into the Women's World Champion. After that, she took the contract and signed her name on it.

Adam Pearce told Ripley backstage that signing her name on an existing contract didn't just make it valid, and she held the contract until Pearce would put her in the match.

That ultimately didn't end up happening and there was a backstage brawl involving all three of the women. The animosity keeps increasing by the week and Rhea Ripley is doing everything she can to enter the Women's World Title match.

A lot is going on in the women's division on RAW and it remains to be seen what the outcome of the contract signing will be. However, if past actions are anything to go by, Ripley will definitely be a part of the Women's World Title match at WrestleMania 41.

