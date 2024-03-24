Rhea Ripley seemingly suffers injury; WWE fans worry about WrestleMania clash 

Rhea Ripley is set for one of the biggest matches of her career next weekend when she takes on Becky Lynch with her Women's World Championship on the line.

Ripley recently made headlines when she delivered the Stink Face which was made famous by Rikishi, to Nia Jax at a recent WWE house show. While appearing in the match, Rhea Ripley was seen wearing a wrist brace.

It seems that the Champion has suffered some kind of injury to her wrist in the past week and has continued to wrestle despite this. Fans have shared pictures of Ripley wearing the cast outside the ring, and it has since raised some questions about whether she will be one hundred percent for WrestleMania.

Expand Tweet

Fans have been sharing photos of Ripley with the brace on her arm all week, which shows that she appears to have suffered the injury following last week's episode of RAW. That being said, Ripley didn't wrestle on last week's show and instead came out to confront Becky Lynch following her Last Woman Standing match against Nia Jax.

Will Rhea Ripley wrestle on WWE RAW following the injury?

Rhea Ripley isn't expected to miss any time following the injury and as of yet, WWE hasn't announced that there is an issue. The fact that The Nightmare is still part of live events despite this means that she should still be on RAW.

Ripley doesn't have to wrestle between now and WrestleMania so she could rest her arm to give it time to heal.

Over the past few weeks, Rhea Ripley has been part of backstage segments and been able to avoid wrestling as part of the show. The last time Ripley wrestled on TV was in Perth, Australia at Elimination Chamber when she defeated Nia Jax in the main event.

It's been almost a month since she was physical on RAW, so the company could have kept her out of the ring as a precaution. All will become clear tomorrow night on RAW, if the Women's World Champion decides that she needs to wear the brace for the show.

Poll : Will Rhea Ripley be fit for WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion