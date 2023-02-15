Rhea Ripley sends angry message to 48-year-old WWE Superstar after getting abandoned on Valentine's Day by Dominik

Rhea Ripley found herself in the middle of yet another less-than-perfect Valentine's Day, courtesy of the Mysterio family. She has now sent a message to Rey Mysterio following a disastrous Valentine's Day.

Over the last few months, including Thanksgiving and Christmas, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley made it their business to interfere with the Mysterio family holidays. They turned up at the house and created chaos, even attacking Rey.

However, at Christmas, things changed as the police were called and took away Dominik, putting him in jail for just around 24 hours. This saw a complete change in the younger Mysterio's character, with him referring to his time in jail as if he had spent multiple years there, talking about how it had hardened him.

On Valentine's Day, Rhea Ripley found herself in a weird position. After meeting his parents at the beginning of the night in a restaurant, Dominik was already rattled. Later on, he abandoned her, running away without paying the bill after he saw some police officers come into the restaurant.

Ripley sent a message to Rey Mysterio, berating him for how he had ruined their Valentine's Day celebration.

"First you got your own son arrested for absolutely nothing. Now you’ve ambushed us by stealing OUR table & cutting US off… ON VALENTINES DAY. Rey & Angie, you’re both narcissistic manipulators and it makes me sick," she wrote.

What happened on Valentine's Day to Rhea Ripley and Dominik?

On Valentine's Day, for once, Rhea Ripley and Dominik were not looking to ruin a holiday for the Mysterio family. Instead, they were looking to enjoy a peaceful night at a restaurant. However, when they turned up, they found that Rey and his wife Angie were already there and had taken up their reservation.

While they left peacefully, the night turned chaotic when Dominik was told he could not put the bill on the "Mysterio tab," and his card was declined.

He eventually ran away from the restaurant altogether when the police turned up at a table next to them.

This left Ripley alone at the restaurant to pay for the dinner and leave while looking quite frustrated.

