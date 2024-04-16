Rhea Ripley sends angry message after being forced to relinquish her Women's Championship on WWE RAW

It wasn't a good night for Rhea Ripley this week on WWE RAW, as the Women's World Champion was forced to vacate her title due to an injury.

There were rumors about her injury ahead of the show, and The Eradicator then made it clear that she was being forced to relinquish her title. However, the talented wrestler promised that she would be back for blood.

Following the show, Mami has received a lot of heartwarming messages from fans and fellow wrestlers, but it seems that her real mood following the announcement and knowing that her shoulder injury could keep her on the shelf for up to a year is one of anger.

The former Champion shared a post on her Instagram stories this morning that allowed her to share her sentiments about Canada, which will now always be the country that Ripley was forced to leave her Championship behind.

Rhea Ripley is as angry as expected!

Ripley's anger is understandable, considering how her 380-day reign as the Women's World Champion ended. The talented wrestler elevated the title during her dominant stint as she overcame all the obstacles with ruthless aggression.

The Australian superstar headlined the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in front of her home fans earlier this year. Recently, The Judgment Day member defeated Becky Lynch at The Show of Shows to solidify her reign.

Who will take Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship?

Rhea Ripley probably won't be seen on WWE TV for several months, which means a new champion needs to be crowned. The same will happen next week in Columbus, Ohio.

Nia Jax and Liv Morgan have already laid claim to the Women's World Title, but several other wrestlers could return to the flagship show and stake their claim to the top prize.

Many fans believe it could be Alexa Bliss, considering Monday Night RAW will take place in her hometown. It will be interesting to see if Bliss will make a return to WWE TV next week.

