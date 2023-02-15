Rhea Ripley sends an angry message after paying the bill at Valentine's Day dinner date with Dominik Mysterio

An upset Rhea Ripley sent a message to the WWE Universe after paying her and Dominik's bill on Valentine's Day.

Ripley and Dominik have been ruining the Mysterio family's festive celebrations for a while now. The duo invaded Rey Mysterio's home on Thanksgiving and Christmas last year. Last night, the two stars crashed Rey and his wife's Valentine's Day dinner, forcing them to leave.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik then enjoyed dinner together. When it came to paying the bill, Dominik offered his card to the waiter, and it ended up being declined. A panicked Dominik fled the scene after seeing a bunch of cops entering the restaurant. Ripley then paid their bill and left the spot as well.

The Nightmare wasn't happy with fans who were upset over her paying the bill at the restaurant. Here's how she reacted to the same on Twitter soon after:

"The audacity of everyone getting caught up on me paying the bill and overlooking the point that Rey & Angie are self-centered… Don’t be one of those girls that expect the man to always pay. Spoil your kings too @DomMysterio35 I understand your trauma and I got you!" she wrote.

"The audacity of everyone getting caught up on me paying the bill and overlooking the point that Rey & Angie are self-centered…Don't be one of those girls that expect the man to always pay.Spoil your kings too @DomMysterio35 I understand your trauma and I got you!"

How did fans respond to Rhea Ripley's angry tweet?

In their replies to Rhea's tweet, most fans were incredibly supportive of her.

Check out some of the responses that her tweet received:

David Weissman ✡️ @davidmweissman @RheaRipley_WWE @DomMysterio35 People always find new ways to get outraged. Nothing wrong with the women paying every now and then or even paying separate checks. @RheaRipley_WWE @DomMysterio35 People always find new ways to get outraged. Nothing wrong with the women paying every now and then or even paying separate checks.

Jason @MulliganMats @RheaRipley_WWE @DomMysterio35 Any woman that has her man's back like that, keeper. Not to mention any of the other ways you and Dom are equals. And ways one might be superior to the other. @RheaRipley_WWE @DomMysterio35 Any woman that has her man's back like that, keeper. Not to mention any of the other ways you and Dom are equals. And ways one might be superior to the other.

While Ripley's Valentine's Day didn't go as planned, she has other problems. Ripley and Finn Balor are all set to battle Beth Phoenix and Edge in a Mixed Tag Team match at Elimination Chamber 2023 this weekend.

Ripley and Phoenix have been at each other's throats for a long time, and the feud will finally end on Saturday. As always, Dominik will be by Rhea's side to support his Mami.

What do you think of Rhea Ripley's message to the WWE Universe? Do you agree with her point?

