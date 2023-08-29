Rhea Ripley sends a bold five-word message aimed at Judgment Day members after massive announcement on RAW

Following this week's Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley took to social media to send a warning message aimed at her Judgment Day stablemates.

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest are set to challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Payback 2023.

On RAW, Ripley hinted at significant changes within The Judgment Day. She warned Balor and Priest, claiming that the duo must walk out as the new tag team champions to retain their spots in the faction.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, The Eradicator sent a similar message again.

"Did I make myself clear?" wrote Ripley.

Check out a screengrab of Ripley's Instagram Story:

Expand Tweet

Raquel Rodriguez could be Rhea Ripley's most formidable challenger to date, believes Bill Apter

Bill Apter recently spoke about the upcoming title match between Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator is set to defend her WWE Women's World Championship against the 32-year-old star at Payback.

On an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter discussed the upcoming Payback premium live event. He briefly mentioned the ferocity that Rodriguez has shown recently and predicted that The Eradicator could be in for a rough night on Saturday.

The Hall of Fame journalist further mentioned that Rodriguez could give Ripley one of her toughest matches.

"I don't either. But the ferocity that [Raquel Rodriguez] has been showing is going to make this a brawl - it's going to be a Pier-Six brawl that we used to talk about all the time. I think it's going to be really tough, and it's going to be one of [Rhea] Ripley's toughest matches."

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley is the reigning and inaugural WWE Women's World Champion. The company introduced the belt after discontinuing the SmackDown Women's Title. The Eradicator won the gold at WrestleMania 39 by dethroning Charlotte Flair.

Do you think we will see major changes within The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE