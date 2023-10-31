Rhea Ripley sends a bold message ahead of WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley sent a message during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The women's division of RAW has been chaotic for some time now. Tensions have been soaring high as everyone wants Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship. The Eradicator of Judgment Day is set to defend her title against Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, and Zoey Stark in a Fatal Five-way bout at WWE Crown Jewel.

During the show, Ripley sent a message to her challengers ahead of her title defense. She said she would prove why she was the most dominant woman in the promotion.

"Every woman within this Fatal Five-way match thinks that this is their chance to make a name for themselves. Well, the reality is that it's not. It has nothing to do with them. It has to do with me. This is my chance to beat every single one of the top females here in this division all at once to claim this as Mami's show. And at Crown Jewel, I will prove to the world that I'm the most dominant woman here on RAW, and I will stay your Women's World Champion," Rhea said.

It will be interesting to see if Mami can overcome the odds to retain her championship in Saudi Arabia later this week.

