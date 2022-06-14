"They are truly unstoppable" - Rhea Ripley sends a cryptic message after confronting current champion on RAW

Rhea Ripley broke her silence following her confrontation with the current RAW Women's Champion, Bianca Belair, this week on RAW.

Last Monday, The Eradicator won a Fatal-Four Way match against Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, and Doudrop to become the #1 Contender for the RAW Women's Championship.

On the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Ripley, alongside her Judgment Day stablemates, interrupted Belair's promo. The Nightmare vowed to emerge victorious in their looming clash.

In the aftermath of the segment, Ripley took to Twitter to send a cryptic message, as she wrote the following:

"Inflicting pain without emotion is dangerous. But someone whose learned to love the feeling of pain inflicted on themself… They are truly unstoppable," wrote Ripley.

The WWE Universe showered Rhea Ripley with praise following her tweet

Following Rhea Ripley's powerful message on Twitter, the WWE Universe went wild and was full of praise for her.

While some complimented Ripley, others simply agreed with her and mentioned how meaningful her tweet was. Here are some of the interesting fan reactions below:

Throughout her career, Ripley has shared the ring with some of the most notable figures in the industry. This has prompted Alexa Bliss to claim that she wants a singles match with the former RAW Women's Champion at some point.

Speaking on WWE Deutschland, the fan-favorite mentioned that she would like to cross paths with Ripley in the near future. Bliss said:

"I think she [Rhea Ripley] is just a powerhouse and so talented and I've never really gotten to have a lot of extended time with her in the ring... She's definitely that person that deserves that WrestleMania moment and especially to main event because she, I mean, if you look at her she's a freakin star. And I think that would be a lot of fun." (26:34 - 27:23)

The Eradicator will face Bianca Belair at the Money in the Bank Premium Live event and will aim to win the RAW Women's Championship for the second time.

