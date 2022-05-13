"Sick of hiding" - Rhea Ripley sends out cryptic message following recent dark turn; WWE Official reacts

Rhea Ripley, the newest member of The Judgment Day, is sick of hiding who she truly is.

In the closing moments of Edge's match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania Backlash, a hooded figure got involved and secured Edge his second straight victory over The Phenomenal One. The hooded figure turned out to be none other than The Nightmare herself.

Ripley's hair is now all black, and she went on to reveal that Edge is the man behind her tag team split with Liv Morgan. This has allowed her to break out on her own as a singles star in WWE.

Ripley took to social media today to reveal how sick she is of trying to hide her true self, tweeting out:

"Sick of wearing a mask. Sick of hiding my face. Sick of every motherf**ker that is in my way. Disguise - @MIWband," Rhea Ripley tweeted.

If the words in Ripley's tweet sound like song lyrics, that's because they are. The Nightmare is referencing the song "Disguise" by Motionless in White. She's mentioned in the past that she's a fan of the band, and even took the moniker "The Nighmare" from one of their songs.

Adam Pearce tells Rhea Ripley to watch her language on social media

While Rhea Ripley is clearly in the rebellious phase of her WWE career, the company still produces PG programming, and language such as the word in The Nightmare's tweet is likely frowned upon by management.

WWE Official Adam Pearce took notice of Ripley's tweet and sent a stern one-word warning to the RAW women's superstar, tweeting out:

"@RheaRipley_WWE Language," Adam Pearce tweeted.

It would appear that Ripley got the message, as she hasn't responded or tweeted any more colorful language since. Let it be known that Pearce is still a very respected official backstage at WWE.

What do you make of Ripley's comments? Do you think her pairing with Edge is what she needs to take her WWE career to another level? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Jacob Terrell