Rhea Ripley sends cute message to her fiance following WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley came face to face with Randy Orton last night on WWE RAW, and it became clear that The Viper cannot be controlled by Mami.

Outside of the ring, despite her on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio, Ripley is engaged to former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy, who is now known as Buddy Matthews in AEW.

The couple has been sharing messages over the weekend, with Matthews commenting on how good Ripley looked at Survivor Series before she responded by sharing a cute photo of her fiancee and their dog on Instagram.

Rhea Ripley shared a cute update

Ripley captioned the update "Same same but different," which could have a number of different meanings.

Will Rhea Ripley be able to recruit Randy Orton on WWE RAW?

Rhea Ripley and Randy Orton had their first face-off on RAW after he was responsible for thwarting The Judgment Day's plan to cash in the Money in the Bank contract. While it was clear that Orton was not going to be as easy as JD McDonagh or even Drew McIntyre, it was clear that the two stars have some chemistry on the mic.

This feud could be revisited in the future since Orton is heading over to SmackDown and could be able to exact some revenge on The Bloodline. If he does return to RAW, then it's likely The Judgment Day will be waiting, and Orton could have a real shot at leading the group.

Orton is one of the greatest heels of all time, and at this point in his career, he is either pushing for another title run or looking to put over talent. Being the leader of Judgment Day would allow him to push the group forward without wrestling himself.

Do you think Randy Orton will be recruited by Ripley? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.